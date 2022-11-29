WORK is to start in the new year converting the upper floors of a city centre shop into holiday apartments.

The 19 flats, to be created above the former New Look Store at 4-6 Parliament Street, York, are due for completion late next year.

The remaining ground floor and basement space is set to undergo extensive refurbishment to bring it up to modern standards.

The site, currently occupied by The Vintage Store, was bought last year by York developers Grantside and North Star.

Now, the underused upper floors have been sold to serviced apartment specialist By Mansley Group, with Grantside delivering the scheme for them.

York-based Architects Vincent & Brown have designed the remodelling of the 15,530 sq ft building, which will now include separate entrances for the retail and residential accommodation.

Steve Davis CEO of Grantside commented: “As a proud York company it is great news to see major progress as we breathe new life into this key building and give it a sustainable new future. We are excited to get ready to start work on updating the existing retail space and refurbishing and renovating the upper floors back into beneficial use for serviced apartments.”

Grantside was established in 1993 and has already delivered over £850 million worth of real estate across the UK, most notably in York and Sheffield.

Other York projects include it buying the former Mecca Bingo Hall in Fishergate, also with North Star. The bingo hall is now demolished and the site has planning approval for 276 student flats.

By Mansley operate serviced apartments in Mayfair, Kensington, Cheltenham, Edinburgh and Inverness and this will be its first operation in Yorkshire.