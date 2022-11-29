A Yorkshire whisky distillery has released two new tipples in time for Christmas.

Hunmanby-based Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery has launched limited-edition bottles of Filey Bay Port Finish Batch #1 and Filey Bay Sherry Cask Reserve #3.

The Filey Bay Port Finish whisky, which is 46% proof, was first matured in ex-Bourbon casks filled in mid-2017, before being re-racked into fresh ex-Ruby Port casks in late 2020.

“The result is a rich, spicy and fruity whisky with flavours of blackberry jam, dark chocolate and vanilla,” said the distillery’s whisky director, Joe Clark.

“The jammy, fruity nature of Ruby Port really complements our light and fruity spirit style. I particularly like how the vanilla notes work with the light spice from the wood in this release. It's been a long time coming but definitely worth waiting for!”

The Filey Bay sherry cask whisky, meanwhile, is described as ‘a fruity and spicy whisky with flavours of ginger cake, boiled sweets, honeycomb and cinder toffee.”

Just 3,300 bottles of the Filey Bay Port Finish have been produced, at £65 each – while just 2,000 bottles of the sherry cask whisky are available, at £75 each.

Both are available online at spiritofyorkshire.com or from the distillery shop.