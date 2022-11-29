Three motorists and a train passenger from York and North Yorkshire face big bills after they were convicted of offences in their absence.

Kendal Jones, 29, of Cherry Tree Court, Dunnington, must pay £1,014 consisting of a £660 fine, a £264 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and was given six penalty points at Hull Magistrates Court after she was convicted of failure to tell police who was driving her car when it allegedly committed a motoring offence.

Laura Faye Fogg, 29, of Derwent Avenue, Water Lane, Low Hutton near Malton, was banned from driving for six months at Harrogate Magistrates Court after she was convicted of driving without insurance. She was ordered to pay a £660 fine, a £66 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs.

Connor Peter Campbell-Miles, 21, of Sherburn near Malton, was given three penalty points at Harrogate Magistrates Court and must pay £344 consisting of a £220 fine, a £34 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs after he was convicted of speeding on the A1039 at Flixton near Scarborough.

Yiwen Zhou, 24, of Hull Road, York, was convicted of travelling from York to Newark in Nottinghamshire without a ticket. He was ordered to pay £516 at Doncaster Magistrates Court, consisting of a £220 fine, £58 compensation, a £88 statutory surcharge and £150 prosecution costs.