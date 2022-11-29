SHARON SHORTLE has enthused that covering the final of the Women’s World Cup was “a pinch me sort of moment.”

BBC Radio York commentator Shortle covered a multitude of games across the mens and women’s Rugby League World Cups, which took place earlier this year.

One of those games was the final of the Women’s World Cup, in which Australia beat New Zealand 54-4 at Old Trafford.

Australia sealed their third ever World Cup trophy as well as their third-straight win in the prestigious tournament.

“It was a pinch me sort of moment,” enthused Shortle.

“Trying to treat it like any other game going into it, but obviously, it’s at the back of your mind that it’s big.

“You’ve got to do a good job. I woke up on the Saturday morning, I could barely speak. That was a panic as well, but that was almost a sideline compared to that main event.

“It’s when you start and you see the teams walking out and you’ve got the national anthems and dignitaries that are being presented. It just feels slightly different and it's at Old Trafford.

“It was an incredible experience but I find, when it’s a game like that, so big, I have to concentrate so hard and stay in the moment with it rather than get distracted by what it is that you’re watching.

“I won’t say it takes the edge off it, but maybe a little bit while you’re actually going through that process of trying to do the commentary.

“It’s before and afterwards that you realise quite how big the event is that you’re going to do. Afterwards, you stop and reflect on what it is that you’ve just done.”

Another game that Shortle commentated on was England’s opening clash in Group ‘A’, where they beat Brazil 72-4.

“That was an immense day,” reflected Shortle. “The opening game for the Women’s.

“I think that was the one that was watched by a peak of over a million for women’s rugby league.

"It was the biggest attendance at the ground for a women’s standalone game in the northern hemisphere.

“That day, as far as the BBC goes, was the first time there’d been an all-female on air team for a rugby league match as well. That was special, really special to be part of all that.”

York Valkyrie stars Tara-Jane Stanley, Olivia Wood, Grace Field and Hollie Dodd were all called up to the competition by head coach Craig Richards.

All four of the players experienced game time at the World Cup, with Stanley finishing as the top scorer, with 62 points from six tries and 19 goals.

“I’m from York, this is where I grew up. I grew up watching York,” said Shortle.

“To see representatives of a York team in a World Cup side was really lovely to see.

"Similarly as well, with the men’s competition, I did commentary on a Wales game and an Ireland game as well and there were York players involved in those too.

“It’s always quite nice when there’s somebody a little bit more familiar that you see on a pitch, it makes life a little bit easier.

“But it was great to see. The York girls have done so much in York for women's rugby league, I think the sport in the city has really grown so much."

“The profile has been lifted and the people they’ve brought into it. To see them representing that club on a national scale as well.

“Back in York, you can certainly feel the excitement about the fact that the York girls were involved in the England side. I think they all came out with a lot of credit too.”