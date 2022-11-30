Charities Refugee Action York and One Voice York have issued a detailed list of clothing and other items they need in order to put together welcome packs for the asylum seeker families expected to start arriving in York soon.
They have also identified a series of collection points where York people can drop items off.
The items they have appealed for are:
New items:
- Underwear for men and women (mostly small and medium), children and teens (all sizes)
- Socks, for men, women and children
- Hairbrushes and combs
- Feminine hygiene products
Second hand:
Second hand items are needed for children, teens (all sizes), men and women (mostly small and medium).
The charities have asked that items donated be 'washed and in excellent condition (things that you would be happy to receive yourself)'.
The items needed are:
- T-shirts
- Leggings, jeans, trousers, long skirts
- Jumpers/hoodies
- Trainers/shoes (waterproof)
- Warm coats
- Hats
- Scarves
- Gloves
- Handbags
- Umbrellas
Items needed for children and teens (new or as new):
- Pens/pencils and pencil cases
- Colouring pens
- Notebooks and colouring books
- Toys (washed if not new)
- Puzzles and simple games (not with complex instructions in English)
Donation drop-off points have been set up across the city.
These are:
Monday 10am-12 noon, St Barnabas Church, Jubilee Terrace; 12-4pm, Clifton Parish Church, Clifton
Thursday 10am-12 noon, St Pauls Church, Holgate Road
Friday 12-2pm, Clifton Parish Church
Sunday 2pm-4.30pm, Holy Trinity Church, East Parade, Heworth
More information from visitonevoiceyork.org.uk/refugee-support
