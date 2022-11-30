York charities have put out an urgent appeal for clothes and other items for 450 asylum seekers who are expected to start arriving in York any day now.

Refugee Action York and One Voice York, a church-based group, are putting together 'welcome packs' for the asylum seekers, many of whom are likely to be families from the Middle East or Africa.

And they have urged the people of York to give them a kind welcome.

Rob Ainsworth of One Voice York said: "This is a group of people who have been through incredible hardship. They have been through terrible things. We want to give them a gift of welcome.

“We as a city have given a wonderful welcome to almost 300 people from Ukraine. We have a history of being generous and welcoming, going right back to Rowntree.

Asylum seekers being brought in to Dungeness, Kent, by the RNLI (Image: PA)

“Let’s be welcoming again now to this group of people who have been through so much.”

The Press understands that the asylum seekers will begin to arrive in early December - though almost certainly not all at once. They will be put up at a York hotel under government plans to disperse asylum seekers around the country.

One Voice York and Refugee Action York have put out an appeal for clothing and other items.

The items they need include new underwear and socks for men, women and children; feminine hygiene products; and second hand clothes and accessories (including hats, gloves, scarves and umbrellas) of all sizes for children and teenagers.

"Please can all second hand items be washed and in excellent condition (things that you would be happy to receive yourself)" the charities say.

They are also asking for new or good-as-new toys, games, pens, pencils, colouring pens and notebooks for children.

Collection points have been set up around York (see panel).

Rebecca Russell of York City of Sanctuary said the asylum seekers will each receive a small allowance from central government to cover basic living expenses. But they will not be allowed to work, and there will be no extra financial support for the city council to help look after them, she said.

"So they will need a lot more support from volunteer organisations and ordinary York people," she said.

The Press understands that once they have settled in, the children will be going to local schools.

A young child amongst group of people thought to be asylum seekers is carried by a member of the military as they are brought in to Dover, Kent, following a small boat incident in the Channel.

But the asylum seekers are unlikely to become permanent residents of York, Rebecca stressed.

"It is a temporary situation as the government disperses asylum seekers around the country," she said. "They are not going to settle in York."

Nevertheless, she said, it is important that they are made welcome while they are here - and, if possible, offered chances to go on outings or get involved with local groups.

Many will be feeling disoriented, she said. "They will feel as though they have landed on the moon.

"But these are just people, just like us - people who need our help. York is a kind place. We're a City of Sanctuary. We want to offer them kindness."

Council officials are understood to have already been holding weekly meetings with local organisations, the Home Office and the company making arrangements for the asylum seekers.

Council deputy leader Andy D'Agorne said: “We already have experience of welcoming Ukrainian refugees and as a City of Sanctuary will do all we can to support these families who have come through such difficult experiences before arriving in our city.”