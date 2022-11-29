THE first snow of the winter is being forecast for York.

BBC Weather, in association with MeteoGroup, is predicting light snow and sleet showers on Saturday December 10 and Sunday December 11.

They will be carried in on bitterly cold north-easterly winds, say forecasters.

Such forecasts so far in to the future are notoriously innaccurate and may well change again, but forecasters seem confident that the weather will get colder as we move into December following a mild November.