A SCHOOL in York is preparing to host a special Christmas Fayre this weekend to raise money for a hospice in the city.

The Mount school is set to hold the event on Saturday (December 3) - which they promise to be a "warm welcome with lots of festive treats."

There will be Santa in his Grotto for children to visit, real-life reindeer to meet, a festive cafe, popular York Bistro Guy making pizzas, singing and music - as well as over 30 local businesses, craft, potters, artists and authors on show.

One of those stalls will be taken by two entrepreneurial pupils, Alexa and Minnie. Alexa and Minnie, known as Pig and Mins, started their handmade gifts mini business in the summer holidays. They have created their own brand with a range of items to sell.

Twenty per cent of the profits from the Fayre will be donated to St Leonard's Hospice in York.