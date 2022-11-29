A SCHOOL in York is preparing to host a special Christmas Fayre this weekend to raise money for a hospice in the city.
The Mount school is set to hold the event on Saturday (December 3) - which they promise to be a "warm welcome with lots of festive treats."
There will be Santa in his Grotto for children to visit, real-life reindeer to meet, a festive cafe, popular York Bistro Guy making pizzas, singing and music - as well as over 30 local businesses, craft, potters, artists and authors on show.
- READ MORE: Primary school students across York are being invited to take part in a competition highlighting the importance of recycling aluminium foil at Christmas.
One of those stalls will be taken by two entrepreneurial pupils, Alexa and Minnie. Alexa and Minnie, known as Pig and Mins, started their handmade gifts mini business in the summer holidays. They have created their own brand with a range of items to sell.
Twenty per cent of the profits from the Fayre will be donated to St Leonard's Hospice in York.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here