BOXING prospect Michael Fafera was forced to pull out of his planned fight with Danail Stoyanov due to illness.

York star Fafera was due to fight Stoyanov on Friday, November 25 as he looked to build on his impressive win last time out.

Earlier this year, Fafera marked his return to the ring with a 40-36 points victory over Darryl Sharp.

He had previously been out of the ring since November 2019 amid a long-term anterior cruciate ligament injury and the coronavirus pandemic.

Stoyanov, meanwhile, has fought 17 professional fights throughout his career, winning three and losing 14.

“Fight off,” said Fafera in a statement he released on Facebook, with a sad face emoji afterwards.

“Can’t believe I’m even writing this but due to an illness I won’t be fighting tonight, after speaking with my team and medical team I have been pulled off the show.

“(For the) last three months I’ve trained (really hard) as this was going to be my first six round fight, first main event and first fight at super middleweight.

“All today I felt (properly ill) and tried fighting it until the very last minute but unfortunately it got the better of me. Gutted, but can’t be helped.

“I am sorry to everyone who’s bought tickets, I’ll be back stronger.”

Across his career, light heavyweight Fafera has recorded seven wins and is yet to lose a professional bout.

As he detailed in his statement, Fafera’s clash with Stoyanov would have been his first six-round contest.

His last fight, against the veteran Sharp, was a four-round bout and also the first 40-36 win of his career, something he had failed to attain in his prior four decision fights.