PRIMARY school students across York are being invited to take part in a competition highlighting the importance of recycling aluminium foil at Christmas.

Recent changes to recycling in the city, mean that City of York Council are now able to collect foil from residents in their kerbside collections. To celebrate this change, councillors have teamed up with the not-for-profit organisation, Alupro, to hold a competition open to primary schools in York.

The council is challenging students to create Christmas themed A4 posters with used and washed aluminium foil and any other art supplies available. The poster design can be anything to do with Christmas and must contain foil to be included in the prize draw.

City of York Council’s executive member for climate change, councillor Paula Widdowson said: “It is wonderful to see local schoolchildren being given the chance to learn more about recycling this Christmas. Our long-term vision is to create a cleaner, greener city."

The winning student will receive prizes worth £50 and their school will receive £500 in vouchers to spend on sustainable supplies and activities. There will be similar prizes available to runners up in second and third place.

Students will be able to sign up for the competition through their schools, and the council will be accepting entries until January 31 2023.

Visit the council website to enter.