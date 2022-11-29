YORK RUFC cruised to victory over West Bridgford at Clifton Park in the Regional One North East, beating them 45-5 and rising to sixth in the table.

It did not take long for York to establish their dominance on the game, moving forward well and creating a solid platform to do so.

Setting a high tempo, it took just 12 minutes for York to take the lead. Will Scholey was found with an inside pass and he burst over for a try, which was improved by Declan Cusack, his first of three conversions in the game.

Mere moments later, York were successful in furthering their lead. Some brilliant passing through the backs released Tom Woffendin.

Woffendin made good ground before finding Mitch Ashman inside who crashed over to score.

West Bridgford struggled to retain much possession against York, particularly in the first half.

They sporadically looked to create attacks, but York’s defence was strong and their visitors could not break them down.

Willem Enslin added York’s third try and saw it improved to give the Clifton Park side a 19-0 lead.

York enjoyed the time they had with the ball and would soon notch their fourth score of the game, as Ashman clinched his brace.

Just minutes after the start of the second half, Ashman sealed his hat-trick, stretching and controlling the grounding of the ball on the wide left.

It was Joe Maud to score next for York, blistering through the West Bridgford defence to further his side’s lead.

West Bridgford grew, very steadily, into the game, but York maintained control in the match.

For their efforts, the visitors scored an unconverted try, though York regained their concentration soon after.

Toby Atkin’s quick-tap penalty brought York to the line, from which Archie Fothergill added their final try of the game.

Next up for York is a Clifton Park clash with Billingham on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in the Regional Two North East, Malton and Norton cruised to a 60-19 win over local rivals Pocklington.

It was a welcome return to form for Malton, who last time out had lost 43-24 to Old Crossleyans.

The win for Malton allowed them to maintain pressure on the table-topping Moortown.

For second-placed Malton, they will next face Scarborough away from home on Saturday.

Elsewhere in the Regional Two North East, Selby travelled to Bradford and Bingley, winning 27-7.

The win for Selby snapped a three-game losing streak as they look to rise from their current position, 11th, in the table.

They are ahead of Bradford and Bingley by 30 points, though their hosts have a 10-point deduction.

Next up for Selby is a home clash with Dronfield on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in the Counties Four Yorkshire, Nestle Rowntree fell to a 24-5 defeat away at Mosborough.

It was a third successive defeat for Nestle, who are currently eighth in the division table, level on points with Leeds Modernians and Hornsea.

Elsewhere in the division, York RI travelled to Hessle and won a hard-fought game 10-6 in what was their second-straight win.

Next up, Nestle and York RI take on each other, with Nestle as the home side, on Saturday.