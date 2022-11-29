A York health chief is “desperate” for more residents to get their flu jabs and Covid boosters amid fears a spike in infections could pile yet more pressure on the NHS this winter.

Director of public health Sharon Stoltz said York was “way below” where it was last year in terms of vaccination uptake across all age groups and communities.

She said: “There are significant concerns that people are not coming forward for their Covid and flu vaccinations in large enough numbers.

“What that means is that if there is an uptick in the prevalence of Covid and flu, we have an unprotected population, because we haven’t got enough people vaccinated to provide herd immunity. That inevitably will put pressure on the hospital on adult social care.”

The health chief told a health scrutiny meeting it was now harder to tell how widespread Covid infections are because of the end of mass testing, but that September and October saw a “rapid increase” in positive tests and a rise in hospital admissions.

Vaccination levels are a concern across the country, with flu vaccine uptake among pre-schoolers, pregnant women and under 65s in a clinical risk group being particular concerns, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Rates of hospitalisations and intensive care admissions due to flu are rising fastest in children under five.

Sharon Stoltz

Anita Dobson, a nurse consultant in public health, said the take up of the flu vaccine among children, which is administered via a nasal spray, was a “great concern”.

She added: “All families that have got a two to three year old that have not had a vaccination will be written out to – that’s how serious it is at the moment.

“Also, we’ve got a very low uptake at the moment with care workers.

“From having the vaccine to getting optimum protection takes two weeks. We know that flu usually peaks around Christmas Eve to New Year’s Eve – we’re at a crucial time now for people to really come forward to be vaccinated.”

Nationwide, around 33 million people are eligible for the flu vaccine and 26 million people are eligible for the Covid booster.

NHS guidance says the winter Covid booster helps speed up recovery and prevent serious illness caused by the virus. Protection from the Covid vaccine fades over time which is why many people are being offered another dose.

Covid vaccinations are available from the Askham Bar centre and from any of the citywide pharmacies.

Nimbuscare has extended its offer for people to get their Covid booster vaccination by allowing people to walk in with no appointment needed.

Askham Bar is open from 8.30am – 7pm, Monday to Friday, and from 8.30am – 1pm on Saturdays.

Cllr Carol Runciman, City of York’s executive member for health and adult social care, said: “Everyone eligible should get boosted for both Covid-19 and flu, as soon as possible, to protect themselves, their loved ones and the vulnerable people they meet in the run up to Christmas.”