The Archbishop of York has said the country has “left behind the era when many people almost automatically identified as Christian”.

The Most Rev Stephen Cottrell was speaking after Census data showed the proportion of the population of England and Wales describing themselves as Christian had fallen below a half for the first time.

Some 46.2 per cent of the population described themselves as Christian on the day of the 2021 census, down from 59.3 per cent a decade earlier, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

This is the first time the proportion has dropped below half.

In York, 46.1 per cent of people said they had "no religion", while only 43.9 per cent said they were Christian.

The Archbishop said: “The Christian church exists to share the good news of Jesus Christ, serve our neighbour and bring hope to a troubled world. That’s what we’ve done for 2,000 years, in times of war and peace; hardship and plenty; revival and decline and it’s what we must do now more than ever.

“It’s not a great surprise that the Census shows fewer people in this country identifying as Christian than in the past, but it still throws down a challenge to us not only to trust that God will build his kingdom on Earth but also to play our part in making Christ known.

Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

“We have left behind the era when many people almost automatically identified as Christian but other surveys consistently show how the same people still seek spiritual truth and wisdom and a set of values to live by.

“This winter – perhaps more so than for a long time – people right across the country, some in desperate need, will be turning to their local church, not only for spiritual hope but practical help. We will be there for them, in many cases, providing food and warmth. And at Christmas millions of people will still come to our services.

“At the same time, we will be looking beyond our immediate surroundings, remembering we are part of a global faith, the largest movement on Earth and its greatest hope for a peaceful, sustainable future.”