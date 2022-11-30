MOTORISTS are facing '‘Carmageddon’ next year in York because of multiple road closures, Labour councillors are predicting.

Transport spokesperson Rachel Melly says a series of major road repairs and improvements will cause traffic gridlock - and she also claims the works are being stored up until after next May's council elections for the incoming administration to deal with.

City of York Council's transport boss, Green Party councillor Andy D'Agorne, confirmed the city was facing 'significant highway works' over the next few years, including the York Central redevelopment scheme and major remodelling to the railway station frontage.

But he said it was 'outrageous' for Labour to suggest disruptive work was being delayed until after the council elections, and said projects such as highway drainage work in Tadcaster Road, the station frontage work, removal of the Queen Street bridge and resurfacing in Marygate would all be happening early in 2023.

"As a highways authority, the council will regulate the timing of those works to manage the impact on York’s highway network and ensure these projects cause as little disruption as possible," he said.

He said council officers had made it clear that the timing of highway work on major projects was determined by a range of factors beyond the council's control.

Cllr Melly said councillors had been informed that the planned closure of Lendal Bridge for a ‘deck repair’ and resurfacing, and the removal of Queen Street Bridge near the railway station, had both been postponed until the new council was elected.

She said she was also expecting in the second half of 2023:

lane closures on Water End to accommodate work around the York Central spine road

temporary closures of Leeman Road linked to the NRM’s expansion,

lane closures on Tadcaster Road to accommodate cycle lanes and drainage works

lane restrictions on the outer ring road.

"The problems this is storing up for the road network are unthinkable and reflect a lack of willingness to do the job the Lib Dem-Green administration is supposed to be in place to do," she said.

"Opposition Labour councillors believe that the newly elected council administration in May will face ‘Carmageddon’, with either significant overlap in the works required, or rescheduling some to minimise city-wide disruption, with a corresponding knock-on increase in costs."

Cllr D'Agorne said more than £200 million of central Government funds was to be invested in York's highway network, to help deliver future prosperity through major schemes such as York Central and major remodelling to the ‘station frontage.'

He added:“As Labour councillors are well aware, the delivery programme of the major works they mention is yet to have a definite timetable being dependent on a range of factors from condition reports, rail operation, flooding, detailed design and traffic management plans.”