A BRAND new 'scent-sational' store is preparing to open its doors in York later this week.

The Designer Outlet York is getting a new addition as The Perfume Shop opens the doors to its new store on Friday (December 2).

Opening just in time for Christmas shopping, the iconic retailer, which has recently celebrated its 30th birthday, is joining other stores in the popular location and will be offering the latest perfume launches, celebrity fragrances and classic designer scents.

The new store is set to feature a personalised ribbon machine as well as offering The Perfume Shop’s signature fragrance consultations, complimentary gift wrapping and a recycling service where customers can drop off used perfume bottles to receive 10 per cent off their next purchase.

Gary Johnson, area manager, said: “We are extremely excited to welcome customers and hope they will be as excited about the new store as we are. We think our customers will love the beautiful fittings and new facilities including the personalised ribbon service and we hope to see plenty of customers on our opening day.

"We are excited to open ahead of Christmas to help customers buy special fragrance gifts for loved ones."

The store will also open up 11 new jobs in the local area.