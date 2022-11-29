A RADIO station in York has teamed up with the city's football team to organise a school visit programme to support education.

Pupils from Stockton on the Forest Community Primary School were the first to take part in a new school visits programme at the LNER Community Stadium last week – organised by local radio station and media partners of The Press, YO1 Radio - and the York City FC Foundation.

More 50 Key Stage 2 pupils were part of the visit on Wednesday (November 23). They had the chance to tour the stadium, practice their footballing skills and to try their hand at being a sports reporter for the radio station.

YO1 Radio Breakfast Show host 'Griffo', Afternoon Show host Chris Marsden and presenter and head of news, Dave Parker, were all on hand to put the budding reporters through their paces.

Dave said: “We are so proud of everyone who took part in this first activity day – and think we have found some new radio stars of the future.

"Everyone really threw themselves into their new role as a reporter for YO1 Radio – and everyone had the chance to record a York City match report in our outside broadcast vehicle.”

The pupils from Stockton on the Forest Community Primary School at the LNER Community Stadium (Image: YO1 Radio)

"It’s been a pleasure to work with the York City FC Foundation. The team there do some great work, putting the football club into the heart of the local community – and we are really looking forward to the next session.”

Further visits will take place at the stadium during December and January, with schools from across the York area involved. All those schools taking part will be invited to attend a York City fixture in the New Year, hosted by the foundation and the radio station.

Paula Stainton, from the York City FC Foundation, said: “Following the success of last year’s school visit programme, which focused on sporting heritage, we wanted to be able to offer the opportunity again to local primary schools and are delighted to be working with YO1 Radio to provide a unique offer that not only enables to young people to visit the Community Stadium, but also gives them an insight into what it’s like to be a sports broadcaster or journalist.

"It’s a real opportunity for them to appreciate how many roles there are in sport beyond the playing and helps them to start thinking about what exciting futures they have ahead."

YO1 Radio broadcasts to York on 102.8FM and to Selby on 90.0FM. The station can also be heard across the whole of North Yorkshire on DAB+ digital radio – as well as online at www.yo1radio.co.uk