A HERITAGE railway based in North Yorkshire has announced a busy schedule of winter work.

Work will soon be underway on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) as civil engineering and motive power teams prepare both the tracks and locomotives for 2023.

In Grosmont, work is currently being carried out to prepare the line for the new season.

Over in Kingsthorpe, the team will weld up the track, ballast and tamp it during February, and then stress the railways at the start of March.

Along the line, work will include cutting back vegetation – the team has approximately 100 tress to either cut back or make safe.

Work will soon be underway on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway (Image: NYMR)

In terms of overhauls and restorations, a spokesperson for NYMR said: “D7628, the Class 25 diesel locomotive, is having a top end engine rebuild and main generator overhaul.

"Black 5 No. 44806’s overhaul is on track with the frame rebuild on schedule, and attention will next turn to the tender and machining up the new chimney.

READ MORE: PM Rishi Sunak given assurance over TV transmitter progress

“Steam locomotive No. 34101 ‘Hartland’ is in the boiler shop where all the large sections of the boiler are now welded back together.

“For 3672, Vera’s new tender tank and frame overhaul is progressing well. The new tank design is complete and steel ordering is about to begin as the frames near completion of examination.”

More information can be found at: www.nymr.co.uk.