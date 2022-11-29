A TEENAGER was left with a broken nose after an attack in York.

North Yorkshire Police say they are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was assaulted in Station Road in the city at 4.50pm on Sunday( November 27), and involved a 16-year-old boy being assaulted by a man.

A police spokesman said: "The victim suffered a fractured nose and was taken by ambulance to hospital where they were treated and discharged following treatment.

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular, we are appealing for anyone who witnessed the assault or has dashcam footage.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email sophie.hodgson@northyorkshire.police.uk.

"You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1787 Hodgson.

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number NYP-27112022-0295.