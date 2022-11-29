YORK Hospital Radio's annual quiz night is returning next year - after a break during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The quizmaster will once again be ‘The Voice of the Balls’ and ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ - Alan Dedicoat.
The venue will be Acomb Conservative Club, in Front Street, where there is plenty of free parking. The quiz will start at 7.30pm.
The date for the diary is Friday, February 3 and tickets are available now.
Places must be booked in advance, and numbers are limited. Tickets cost £12 per person, which includes a pie and pea supper. All proceeds will to go to York Hospital Radio, a registered charity which provides radio programmes 24 hours a day, seven days a week to patients in York Hospital and online.
- READ MORE: A charity ball, held in memory of two York teenagers to support children going through treatment for illnesses and their families, has raised around £18,000.
Chairman of York Hospital Radio, Ian Clennan, said: “We cannot wait to welcome our patron Alan Dedicoat back to York, for what has become one of the highlights of our year. Alan always puts together a superb quiz, which makes for a great night, and helps us to raise much-needed funds.”
Teams can consist of a maximum of four people.
To enter, email the team on: studio@yorkhospitalradio.com
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here