YORK Hospital Radio's annual quiz night is returning next year - after a break during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The quizmaster will once again be ‘The Voice of the Balls’ and ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ - Alan Dedicoat.

The venue will be Acomb Conservative Club, in Front Street, where there is plenty of free parking. The quiz will start at 7.30pm.

The date for the diary is Friday, February 3 and tickets are available now.

Places must be booked in advance, and numbers are limited. Tickets cost £12 per person, which includes a pie and pea supper. All proceeds will to go to York Hospital Radio, a registered charity which provides radio programmes 24 hours a day, seven days a week to patients in York Hospital and online.

Chairman of York Hospital Radio, Ian Clennan, said: “We cannot wait to welcome our patron Alan Dedicoat back to York, for what has become one of the highlights of our year. Alan always puts together a superb quiz, which makes for a great night, and helps us to raise much-needed funds.”

Teams can consist of a maximum of four people.

To enter, email the team on: studio@yorkhospitalradio.com