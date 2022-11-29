THOUSANDS of properties across a swathe of York were hit this morning by a major power cut.

Northern Powergrid said the cut had been been caused by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment serving an area including Huntington, Towthorpe and Earswick.

Power was initially restored to 2,080 properties and then to the remaining 2,450 properties by 11.30am.

Another 80 properties were affected by a separate power cut in Foxwood but supplies were also restored by 11.30am.