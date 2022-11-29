This year’s York Philharmonic Male Voice Choir Christmas Traditions concerts will again take place at the Citadel on Gillygate every evening this week, from Tuesday November 29 to Friday December 2.

Each concert starts at 7.30 pm, with doors open at 7.00 pm.

If you do not have internet access, you may reserve a ticket - to be held in your name on the door- by telephoning Roger Samwell on 01904 607019. We recommend early arrival to get a good seat in the main hall. Bear in mind parking will be very difficult on Friday owing to other events in the city.

Tickets cost £12.50. We look forward to seeing you there!

