The National Grid, which oversees energy infrastructure in the UK, has issued an update regarding fears that blackouts may occur this week.

It said that it will not trigger emergency plans to lower energy usage and reduce the risk to the country's grid.

The update comes as many voiced concerns over the UK's power supply for Monday and Tuesday.

The emergency plans would see households paid to reduce their electricity usage despite warnings that there would be tight margins between what power is available and what is being used.

The first signs of concern came when the National Grid issued an "indication" that it might trigger the Demand Flexibility Service or DFS due to the risk of blackouts.

However, the warning, which is automatically issued when the grid is uncomfortable with the supply available, was withdrawn at 2.04 pm.

The National Grid said: "There is no longer considered to be a requirement for DFS."

It is unclear why the warning was removed but it is speculated that a new supplier was found in time to reduce the risk to the system.

Earlier in the day, energy data provider, EnergyAppSys, said: "Even though wind is coming back for tomorrow evening’s peak, slow return of nukes in France plus lower temperatures may mean that there is a reduction in available imports across the interconnectors.”

This risk was speculated to occur at a peak time when England and Wales go head-to-head in the World Cup taking place in the Middle Eastern nation of Qatar.

A similar warning was also issued in France where the country's supply is also at risk.

England and Wales are to play at 7 pm.

Octopus Energy has been praised for its effectiveness in lowering energy demands.

It recently revealed data showing that its customer has reduced demand by more than 100 megawatts during both tests of the DFS.