I totally agree with the comments made by Barbara in Monday’s Press (OAP demands help for NHS, November 28).

My wife was admitted into York District Hospital on Saturday November 19 and after a long wait in A&E, which was understandable, was then given a bed in AMU ward 22.

I have spent many hours since then sitting with my wife and getting more amazed at the dedication of the staff. Even though they have many patients to attend to they respond as quickly as possible to requests made. Some of these nurses are putting in 13 hour days, not including travelling time to and from home.

On Saturday November 26 my wife was moved to a general ward, where I am sure she will receive the same dedication of service.

AP Cox, Holgate, York

Cut waiting times

Professor Mike Holmes tells us GP practices are committed to cutting their carbon footprints (Press online, November 26).

I imagine there are many people like me who would much prefer them to put their energies into committing to cut the waiting times for an appointment.

Matthew Laverack, Lord Mayors Walk, York