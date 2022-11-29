EMERGENCY services have been called in after a man has gone into a river in York city centre.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called out at 12.34am this morning (November 29) after reports that someone had gone into the River Ouse in York.
A service spokesman said: "York and Acomb were mobilsied to reports of a man in the river Ouse.
"Using York's fire boat, the man was located and rescued from the river before being handed over to Yorkshire Ambulance Service.
"The casualty was then taken to hospital suffering from hypothermia.
"In addition to the boat, crews used radios and lighting at this incident.
"It is unknown how the man had entered the water."
