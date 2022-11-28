A YORK man who disappeared after going off on a bike ride has been found safe.
North Yorkshire Police said last night that Allan Ki Shin Man, aged 26, was last seen by his family at 1.30am on Saturday, when he set off for a ride and his concerned family contacted the police after he failed to return home.
But a force spokesperson said he had now been found safe.
