A YORK man has disappeared since going off on a bike ride on Saturday afternoon.

North Yorkshire Police said Allan Ki Shin Man, aged 26, was last seen by his family at 1.30am on Saturday, when he set off for a ride on a blue full-suspension Apollo mountain bike which has a black basket on the front.

His concerned family contacted the police after he failed to return home.

A spokesperson said Allan sometimes rode to Selby and had previously travelled to Scarborough on the A64 and walked to Leeds.

"Allan is considered vulnerable and concerns for his safety are heightened as he has no access to cash, bank cards or a telephone," they said.

"He is described as Chinese, 5ft 3in tall, black hair, full beard - althugh the only photograph police have of Allan is one without a beard - and he was last seen wearing a red hooded top, black trousers and tan coloured trainers.

Anyome who has seen a man matching Allan’s description since Saturday or has any information should phone 101, option 1, quoting reference number 12220211023.