A York teenager has won through to the final of the BBC's 2022 Young Chorister of the Year contest.

Former York Minster chorister Samual Brophy, aged 13, won through in the boy's semi-finals held at Gorton Monastery, Manchester, on Sunday.

And he could soon be joined by fellow former York Minster chorister Naomi Simon, 16 - who will compete in the girl's semi-final, also at Gorton Monastery, next Sunday.

The final will be broadcast on BBC Two on Sunday December 11.

Welcoming Sam's progress to the final, a spokesperson for York Minster said: "This is brilliant news! Everyone at York Minster sends their best wishes and prayers to Sam for the finals.”

Canon Victoria Johnson, Precentor at York Minster, said it was wonderful to see both young choristers doing so well.

Samuel Brophy, left, and Naomi Simon (Image: Duncan Lomax)

"There is quite a history of York Minster choristers doing very well in this competition and we are obviously very, very proud of Naomi and Sam’s achievement," she said.

“The contest is tough and demanding but it is also a wonderful and potentially life-changing experience for these young singers."

Sam is now a student at Bootham School, while Naomi is now a student and chorister at Rugby.