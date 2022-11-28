YORK rail passengers face massive disruption over Christmas as Network Rail prepares for a £6 million programme of track renewal in and around the railway station – at the same time as rail unions plan a series of strikes.

Between Christmas Eve and January 2, the company says it plans to renew 2.7km of track, as well as nine sets of points, which allow trains to switch from one track to another.

It also plans to renew signalling equipment, and to upgrade special on-track heaters which help melt winter snow and ice.

The company says it is planning to carry out all the work at the same time to ‘minimise disruption’.

But with the RMT union already planning four days of rail strikes in December (on December 13, 14, 16 and 17) and a further four days in early January (on January 3, 4, 6 and 7), the planned track renewal works will cause yet more misery for passengers.

To make matters worse the TSSA union - which represents railway managers, control room staff and engineers – is also re-balloting its members next month over industrial action.

Network Rail says teams will be ‘working around the clock’ over the Christmas period to deliver what it calls ‘vital track improvements’.

“Once complete, passengers will benefit from a more modern and reliable railway, with smoother journeys and reduced likelihood of delays,” a spokesperson said.

But the company admits that, while some bus replacement services will be in place, as well as diversion routes, journeys will be ‘expected to take longer than usual’.

“Anybody planning to travel over the Christmas period is being strongly advised to check before they travel,” the spokesperson said.

“Planned industrial action will have a sustained impact on train services, alongside any disruption from engineering work.”

Sam MacDougall, the operations director for Network Rail’s East Coast route, said: “Our teams will be out working hard this Christmas to provide an improved railway for passengers.

“The work at York is crucial to keep trains running reliably and smoothly for years to come.”

LNER says passengers worried about making travel plans over Christmas and the New Year should check its website regularly.

TransPennine Express (TPE) said it was ‘disappointed’ that TSSA members would be balloting over strike action again.

A TPE spokesperson said: “We are acutely aware of the cost-of-living pressures being felt by workers and families across the UK. But, as an industry, we have to change our ways of working and improve productivity to help pay our own way.”

York Central Labour MP Rachael Maskell said soaring inflation and the cost of living crisis had been caused by the government’s ‘economic incompetence’.

Commenting on the prospect of a ‘winter of discontent’ ahead, with nurses, firefighters, rail workers, Royal Mail staff and civil servants among those planning strike action, she said: “Government should negotiate a pay strategy with the unions, while also revisiting their failed and inequitable tax policies, which let off the very richest - the Non Doms who choose to evade and avoid paying their fair share; and the oil and gas tycoons who’ve made record profits in recent months.”