THE oldest living convent in the country, based in York, has unveiled an art installation of origami doves to represent peace this Christmas.

With the outbreak of war in Ukraine, the 'Peace on Earth' display at Bar Convent in York is a physical representation of prayers and thoughts to those suffering at the hands of war and includes doves made by refugees with messages in their own language of simple items that they miss most from home.

This year, the convent has partnered with New Visuality, an award-winning York charity established by Greg and Ails McGee, that seeks to advance the arts, culture and heritage, who have curated the installation.

With the involvement of Ukrainian families, refugees, local artists, schools, individuals and the sisters, staff and volunteers at the convent, a flock of origami peace doves now fly in unison as part of the installation in the 18th century chapel at the site.

The installation is on display below the ornate roof of the 18th-century chapel (Image: Danny Lawson/PA)

Sister Ann Stafford, superior at the Bar Convent and a member of the Congregation of Jesus, said: “Each year we strive to create a meaningful Christmas display at the Bar Convent. This year, with the outbreak of war in Ukraine, and other countries still at war around the world, we wanted a display to reiterate the Christmas message of ‘Peace on Earth’, which is why we have chosen the dove - an enduring and universal symbol of peace and love.

“We sent out an appeal for origami doves and have been overwhelmed with the response for this project. So many people have dedicated their time to contribute, which is a true testament to how much hope and kindness there is in the world. People want to make a difference in any small way that they can. This installation shows how small acts by many can come together to achieve great things.”

You can visit the Bar Convent Living Heritage Centre for free which includes the installation in the Chapel and the Georgian Parlour, dressed for Christmas. Admission applies to the exhibition.

Greg McGee, co-director of New Visuality, said: "It was the double attraction of origami and a world class exhibition space that ensured our sessions connected so quickly and with so many people.

"Creativity is the ultimate mindfulness - and in these days of relentless bad headlines, to sit and create something so simple and so optimistic was irresistible."

Meanwhile, Ails McGee, co-director of New Visuality, said that 25 refugees at York College had a helping hand in the display.

Ails said: "As they were finishing their origami doves, the refugees wrote in their own language the simple items from home that they miss. Answers ranged from pets, to coffee, to sunlight, to mothers' hugs.

"It all adds a heart-breaking and authentic heft to what is a multi-layered exhibition."