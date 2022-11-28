A MAN has been arrested after a crash involving a car and a shipping container in a popular York suburb.

North Yorkshire Police say they want witnesses and anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward following the crash which involved a grey car and a shipping container in Burton Green at around 10pm on Friday (November 25).

A police spokesman said: "The car has front-end damage, but it was driveable.

"A 35-year-old local man was arrested later that evening in the Clifton area in connection with the investigation.

"He has been released under investigation while enquires continue.

"Officers are urging witnesses to come forward along with motorists with dash-cam footage around the time and location of the incident.

"If you can help, please email Sian.Hawkins@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Sian Hawkins.

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220209426 when providing details.