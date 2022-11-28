A TENNIS club is preparing to host a special Christmas tournament in December - during which players will come together in memory of a member who recently passed away.

Bubwith Tennis Club will host its Christmas Doubles Handicap Tournament on Saturday December 17 from 11.30am until around 1pm.

There will only be 12 places for the event - and a few of them have already been filled.

A spokesperson for the club said: "Sadly we lost a longstanding club member Shirley Leak a couple of weeks ago. Her funeral last Wednesday was an occasion not only to remember Shirley and her cunning tennis game but also to meet up with tennis friends associated with the clubs she played for.

"This will also be a chance for members to get together and remember her."

Entry for the tournament is open to all members aged 13 and over.

To enter, please email Shaun Pinchbeck on: shaun@bubwithtennisclub.co.uk