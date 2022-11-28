SUZUKI has a happy knack of bringing the right car to market at the right time.

With a continuing push towards greener machines, many motorists are viewing a good-quality hybrid vehicle as the logical stepping stone towards full electrification.

So Suzuki’s introduction of a full hybrid S-Cross - which went on sale last month - could be considered timely. It comes with a 140V hybrid power supply matched to a 1.5-litre normally-aspirated petrol engine.

Interestingly, there’s also the option of an Ultra Allgrip model, which comes with four-wheel drive - something of a rarity in the world of hybrid compact crossovers.

As is often the case with Suzuki, you get a lot of equipment for your money as there isn’t an entry-level model in the traditional sense.#

Whether you opt for the Motion two-wheel-drive version, priced at £26,749, or the Ultra with Suzuki’s very capable all-wheel-drive technology, costing £31,549, you shouldn’t be disappointed.

A high level of standard safety spec is fitted to both S-Cross models and includes dual-sensor brake support, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, traffic sign recognition and adaptive cruise control.

The Ultra model, tested here, brings some extra creature comforts such as leather seats, satellite navigation on a nine-inch screen, a panoramic sliding sunroof, polished alloys and a 360-degree camera.

When it comes to running costs, the full hybrid tech seems to have done the trick, as the figures are very pleasing.

The CO2 emission figures are low at 118g/km for the Motion version and 132 for the Ultra.

And the fuel gauge goes down at a reassuringly slow pace, with average petrol consumption of 54.3 mpg for the Motion and 48.7 for the Ultra.

However, the acceleration stats don’t make for such happy reading, with the 0 to 62mph sprint taking 12.7 seconds and 13.5 seconds respectively.

In part, that somewhat sluggish performance could be attributed to the Auto Gear Shift (AGS) transmission, which is basically an automated manual gearbox and could be described as ponderous while you’re trying to get up to speed.

If you want a manual transmission, you will have to stick with the 1.4-litre mild-hybrid model.

The S-Cross handles well, feeling well balanced through the corners and sure-footed in most conditions.

The full hybrids offer two selectable drive modes - Standard and Eco. One switch allows the driver to change between the two modes depending on conditions and also increases the frequency of EV driving.

In Standard mode operation, a motor generator unit more frequently assists the petrol engine to allow a more spirited drive.

The S-Cross is stylish, comfortable and easy to live with.

It’s a decent-looking machine with a muscular design. The headlights feed nicely into the front grille, while the bonnet features some confident creases.

The interior is spacious and versatile, although the luggage capacity with the seatback raised is only 293 litres (665 with the seatback folded) due to the space required for the full hybrid’s battery pack.

Headroom is excellent in the front, although a six footer will be conscious of the roof when sat in the back.

The Ultra version has four selectable modes to cope with different environments.

These are Auto for regular driving, Sport for twisty roads fun, Snow for dealing with the white stuff or other slippery surfaces, and Lock for extricating the car from snow, mud or sand.

All-in-all, Suzuki has come up with a good package that represents genuine value for money.

Suzuki S-Cross Ultra Full Hybrid Allgrip

PRICE: £31,549 on the road

ENGINE: 1.5-litre petrol with electric motor producing 115 PS

TRANSMISSION: Automated manual driving all wheels

PERFORMANCE: 0 to 62mph in 13.5 sec; top speed 108mph

ECONOMY: 48.7mpg combined

CO2 emissions: 132g/km