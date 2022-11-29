YORK'S National Covid vaccination service will 'stand down’ next month – almost exactly two years since it opened at Askham Bar at the height of the pandemic.

And as the autumn Covid booster jab programme draws to a close, new pop-up vaccination clinics are being launched across the city to ensure everyone eligible gets their jab.

Professor Mike Holmes, of primary health care provider Nimbuscare, writing his weekly column for The Press, said the Covid vaccination programme had been reviewed nationally and the decision had been taken to stand down three national vaccination centres based in Scunthorpe, York and Hull, with effect from December 16.

"We will, of course, continue to support our local vaccination service here in York, working with the 11 GP practices who make up Nimbuscare to offer a ‘business as usual’ vaccination service," he said.

"Currently there is no national guidance around future booster programmes, however we may receive further guidance in December about future plans."

He said Nimbuscare was proud to have delivered more than 650,000 Covid vaccinations as part of the local and national vaccination service, the success of which had been recognised nationally.

"Of course we will remain at Askham Bar as we await the outcome of our planning application which sees us deliver healthcare for the community," he added.

Prof Holmes said the first pop-up clinics started this week at Monks Cross shopping centre.

"You will find our team there every day Monday to Friday from 8.30am for the next few weeks," he said.

"This is a great opportunity to have your jabs if you’ve not been able to get one to date.

"Our teams will be setting up pop up clinics in a number of city centre locations as our Autumn Covid booster programme comes to a close."

Prof Holmes also revealed that Nimbuscare was launching a new Frailty Assessment Service at Acomb Garth Community Centre, which aimed to prevent a number of problems linked to clinical frailty.

"It is a collaborative service involving clinicians from York and Scarborough Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, York Central GP Practices, York Integrated Care Team and York Community Voluntary Services," he said.

"The idea is to try to catch people before they deteriorate, helping address problems early and helping them live well in their own homes as they age. This service is about addressing any mental, social, physical health and memory problems early.

"It will help prevent falls and other problems associated with frailty. In doing so we aim to prevent hospital admissions and keep people healthy and safe at home for as long as possible.

"A special clinic will run at our Acomb Community Care Centre each Wednesday morning and patients will be referred there by health and care professionals."