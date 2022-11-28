A new charity superstore is set to open in York in time for Christmas shopping season.

The new Barnardo’s superstore, located in what was the former Mothercare premises on Monks Cross Retail Park, will open its doors to the public on Wednesday December 7.

Recruitment is still open for staff and volunteers and people are encouraged to find out more about roles available, while donations of quality pre-loved goods will be welcomed from the day the store launches.

The new Barnardo’s superstore promises an exciting shopping experience for customers hoping to bag a bargain. In addition to the extensive selection of pre-loved ladies, mens and kids clothes, shoes and accessories, the store will also host a huge toy section.

The superstore will also sell a vast range of brand new furniture and other lines, ranging from bikes, sofas and coffee tables to beds and dining sets, which will be available for local delivery at a flat fee of £10 per order.

There will be many other new lines available in store too, including Christmas gifts and stocking fillers.

Lisa Haywood, Manager of the new Barnardo’s York Superstore, said: “We are excited to be launching our new superstore in York and have had lots of interest already from the local community, who we look forward to welcoming into our store in December.

“There will be so much to browse and so many new items on sale too, including lots of Christmas gifts and stocking fillers. It’s a great time for the store to open during the festive shopping season and customers will find there is something for everyone here.

Lisa continued: “We are currently recruiting for staff and volunteers to support with the running of the store when it opens and would love to hear from people of all ages who are interested in working and volunteering with Barnardo’s. We will also be accepting donations of high quality pre-loved goods each day, and can arrange for free local collections of furniture people may wish to donate.

“The money raised through sales in the superstore will go to help support Barnardo’s frontline work with disadvantaged children and families in the region and beyond – something which the team here will be very proud to be a part of. We hope lots of York shoppers will call in and pay us a visit!”

The Barnardo’s superstore is located on Monks Cross Retail Park in York and will be open from 10am to 6pm on Mondays to Saturdays, and from 11am to 5pm on Sundays.

To find out more about the various staff or volunteering roles on offer at Barnardo’s York superstore, click on the link here.

To contact the York superstore directly or to discuss furniture items for collection, ring 01904 658417.