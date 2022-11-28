TADCASTER Albion ended their five-game losing streak in the Pitching In Northern Premier League east, drawing 1-1 with Dunston UTS at the SoTrak Stadium.

Carl Finnigan’s first-half header for Dunston was cancelled out just before the break through a goal from Luke Hinsley.

Tadcaster, who were beaten 4-0 by Worksop Town last time out, drafted Charlie Jebson-King, Tom Classie and Rob Guilfoyle into their team.

Albion had a weaker start to the game than Dunston, who were looking to create chances just two minutes into the match.

Robert Coulson found himself in space, but his effort was wide of the mark, mere moments before William Jenkins’ drive forward led to a curling shot flying just over the crossbar.

Dunston broke the deadlock within the opening stages of the first half, with Finnigan glancing a header beyond Max Culverwell after reaching a Coulson cross.

Having taken the lead, the visitors looked to extend their lead, with Michael Fowler denied only by a brilliant Culverwell save.

Albion grew into the game gradually, looking more solid and composed as the first-half progressed.

Just minutes before half time, a corner was whipped into the box for the Brewers by Nathan Croft.

His delivery found Hinsley, who thundered a header beyond the Dunston shot-stopper to level the game.

Level at the break, Tadcaster nearly took the lead in the opening moments of the second period through Nathan Valentine, but his shot was saved by Daniel Staples.

Albion continued their attacking efforts, with Hinsley coming close to notching a brace from an acute angle. Unfortunately for the forward, though, he could not guide his shot on target.

Dunston, having struggled to create much in the early second half, had two brilliant chances later in the period.

Having broken free of the Taddy defence on both occasions, he could only guide his shots off target.

Jenkins, in the 90th minute, had a free-kick for Dunston. Though he did well to beat the wall, Culverwell was equal to it and tipped it beyond the post.

Next up for Tadcaster is a home clash with Ossett United on Friday (7.45pm).

Meanwhile, in the Toolstation Northern Counties East League division one, Selby Town were beaten 2-0 by Ollerton Town at home.

With Chris Murray back in the first team, replacing Matty Turnbull, Selby looked to impose themselves on the game from the off.

A brilliant ball into the box was played by Marc Lumb and though it found Liam Flanagan in space, he could not challenge Ollerton goalkeeper Owen Evans.

Town’s early work was undone when, from a corner, Ben Saynor turned the ball into his own net.

Late in the first half, Ollerton’s lead was doubled through Sam Geeves and though the Robins tried to bounce back in the second half, they could not breach their visitors’ defence.

Next up for Selby is an away clash with Rossington Main on Saturday (3pm).

Elsewhere, in the Ebac Northern League division one, Pickering Town were due to play Tow Law Town, but the game was postponed.

Next up for Pickering is a clash with Carlisle City away from home on Saturday (3pm).