A WOMAN had to be taken to hospital with serious injuries after she was hit by a car in a North Yorkshire town.

At around 6.25pm on Friday (November 25) a collision occurred between a 76-year-old female pedestrian and a Lexus saloon car in Mayfield Road, Whitby.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment where she remains at this time.

If you witnessed the incident or have any dashcam footage, please get in touch by emailing huw.walkey@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option 2 and ask for TC 1786 Walkey.

North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12220209340.