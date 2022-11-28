POLICE in York have released a CCTV image in connection with the theft of men’s mountain bike.

North Yorkshire Police say that the limited edition red Carrera Karkinos mountain bike was left secured outside The Old White Swan pub on Goodramgate on Friday, October 28, between 1.30pm and 3.30pm while the owner was shopping.

When he returned the bike had disappeared and the theft was reported to the police.

A police spokesman said: "Enquiries are ongoing into the incident.

"A potential description of the suspect is a man with short black hair, aged about 18 to 20, wearing an all-grey tracksuit with a black hood.

"If you know where the mountain bike is or you’ve been offered it for sale since Friday, please come forward as possible to help reunite it with its rightful owner.

"Also, if you can help identify the suspect, please make a report without delay.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or call 101.

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220191821 when providing details.