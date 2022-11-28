POLICE are searching for the family of a man who was found dead at home in York.

The Coroner’s Office have asked for help to locate the next of kin of a Mr Douglas Kernaghan.

"Mr Kernaghan, who was aged 63, was sadly found dead at home in Brecksfield, York last week. His death is not thought to be suspicious," a spokesperson said.

If you have any information that would help the Coroner to locate any members of Mr Kernaghan’s family, email coroner@northyorkshire.police.uk