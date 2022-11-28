A YORK-BASED inclusive cycling shop has been selected to support a national event this winter.

Get Cycling in the city said they are honoured to announce they have been chosen to support this year's Winter Wonderwheels, powered by Marvel, which takes place on Sunday December 4 at Dorney Lake in Windsor.

Get Cycling will be providing all sorts of cycles on the day to enable participants to take part in the various challenges - from wheelchair transporters, to trikes, recumbents, handcycles and tandems.

Joanne Mahon, CEO of Get Cycling, said: “This is such a massive honour for us all here at Get Cycling, allowing us to help people discover their inner superpowers by providing cycles to suit a wide range of needs.

"We'll be attending on the day with one of our amazing suppliers, Van Raam - and look forward to cheering everyone on."

The Get Cycling store in York (Image: UGC)

The Winter Wonderwheels event encourages people with disabilities to dig deep and find their inner super powers, whether they take part by walking, wheeling, running, or anything in between, there are 1km, 5km and 10km distances to choose from.

"Anyone attending the event will find it is a place full of joy where capes and pants outside of your outfit are more than encouraged, they are expected," a spokesperson for the event said.

The event will also see celebrities such as Clare Balding, Jordan Jarrett-Bryan and eight time Paralympic equestrian gold medalist Sophie Chrisitansen, amongst others take part in a celebrity 5km race.

Sophia Warner, Paralympian and founder of the Superhero Series said: “We’ve been running these events since 2017 and it’s amazing to see how our super community has strengthened and grown over the years.

"We’re super excited to have Get Cycling on board to ensure that the Superhero Series continues to encourage and discover more gadgets and gismos to make anything possible."

Get Cycling has been running since 2008 stocking all kinds of cycles, for all kinds of people. Located in York, North Yorkshire, but delivering nationwide, they have a wide range of specialist, inclusive and adaptable cycles available for those who need them.

The Get Cycling team said they are "extremely proud" to be recognised for their inclusivity by being selected to support the Winter Wonderwheels event.

The aim of Get Cycling CIC is to ensure that anyone who wants to cycle, has the opportunity to do so.

A spokesperson for the firm said: "We have the most interesting and widest range of cycles available in the UK. We work with only the best manufacturers and suppliers of specialist and conventional cycles throughout the world and can source or create almost any kind of adaption imaginable."