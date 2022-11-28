MUSIC legends Blondie are to play a headline show in a North Yorkshire town.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will take to the stage at Scarborough Open Air Theatre (OAT) on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

One of the most influential bands of all time, Blondie consists of frontwoman/songwriter Debbie Harry, guitarist Chris Stein, and drummer Clem Burke.

They are joined by band mates, bassist Glen Matlock, of the Sex Pistols, guitarist Tommy Kessler and keyboardist Matt Katz-Bohen

Founded in New York in 1974, Blondie became one of biggest punk/pop crossovers the world has ever seen.

On the night the band will deliver hits including ‘Heart of Glass,’ ‘Rapture,’ ‘One Way Or Another’ and ‘Call Me.’

READ MORE: Malton Brewery secures contract with Aldi on Channel 4 TV show

Peter Taylor, venue programmer at Scarborough OAT, said: “We absolutely love to bring true music legends here to Scarborough OAT – and are doing it again!

“For the last four decades, Blondie has become and remain a true global icon – one whose influence both shaped and continues to inform the worlds of music, fashion and art.

“Their live shows continue to be incredible and it is going to be a truly magical moment when they walk on stage here at Scarborough OAT and deliver a night no music fan will want to miss.”

Tickets go on sale at 9am, Friday, December 2, via scarboroughopenairtheatre.com