RAIL union the TSSA - which represents managers, control room staff and engineers - is to re-ballot its members over industrial action.

The RMT union - which represents guards and other train crew - is already planning strike action which will affect services run by LNER and other rail operators for four days in February and four days in January.

Now the TSSA says it will be re-balloting its own staff between December 2 and December 19 in its ongoing dispute with the Rail Delivery Group (RDG), which represents train operators, over pay, jobs and conditions.

The TSSA called off industrial action when it was invited to talks with the RDG on November 4, but says no offer has yet been tabled.

Nadine Rae, the TSSA’s Organising Director, said the re-ballot was ‘vital to keep the pressure on employers for a deal’.

“No one wants to be striking in the run up to Christmas or starting the new year in dispute, but with inflation rocketing, and real take-home pay worth less, employers and government must realise that workers across our railways will not back down. A decent offer must be made,” she said.

She said talks with the RDG had been ongoing for three weeks and further talks were scheduled for this week.

Any industrial action by the TSSA would involve LNER, Transpennine Express and Northern, among other rail operators.

The rail strikes already planned by the RMT, meanwhile, are scheduled to take place on:

Tuesday and Wednesday December 13 and 14

Friday and Saturday December 16 and 17

Tuesday and Wednesday January 3 and 4

Friday and Saturday January 6 and 7

A spokesperson for LNER said passengers worried about making travel plans over Christmas and the New Year should check its website regularly.

The website includes details of all planned strikes and also carries regular timetable updates the spokesperson said.