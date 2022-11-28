A GROUP of talented young musicians from across York got the chance to play at one of the most iconic venues in the country.

York Music Forum Youth Jazz Ensemble, who are all aged between 13 and 19 - took part in the Music For Youth Proms at the Royal Albert Hall in London earlier this month.

The performers on stage (Image: York Music Forum Youth Jazz Ensemble)

York Music Forum Director Ian Chalk, who is also the trumpeter with York party band Huge, said: "The Youth Jazz Ensemble were selected to perform at the Music For Youth Proms from hundreds of different ensembles around the country so it's a massive honour and privilege to play at such an iconic venue.

"They performed sophisticated music incredibly well showing off their amazing talent and musical maturity. They were fearless and looked like they gig the Royal Albert Hall every week.

"We're delighted to have been given this opportunity and to fly the flag for York youth music."

York Music Forum provides developing musicians with high quality and valuable musical experiences in commercial musical genres such as jazz, funk and pop.

During the Covid lockdowns it was impossible for young musicians to start playing instruments or for experienced players to get together in person to practice, rehearse and perform.

That's why in part the forum's work with both youngsters and adults, supported by a range of online resources, has been so vital.

On the day the ten-strong group was made up of Christopher Barnard on drums; Izzy Barmley on percussion; Fionn Campbell playing tenor sax; bass player Joe Douglas; Angus Gillies on guitar; Manon Hollingsworth on trumpet; Bertie Kirkwood on the piano; Michael Napier on trumpet; Arthur Sharpe on keys; Thomas Sheen on the Alto Sax and Leyon Sykes on the guitar.

Christopher Barnard (Image: York Music Forum Youth Jazz Ensemble)

The forum’s jazz education programme was a finalist in the Music Teacher Awards for Excellence in 2019 (Best Musical Initiative).

Back in September some of the young performers were on stage at York Barbican for A Night To Remember, on the same night that the Queen died.

The evening, pulled together by musical director Geoge hall, featured performers on stage who ranged in age from 13 to 83 with a set list from Diana Ross and Tina Turner to Elton John and Fleetwood Mac.