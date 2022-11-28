NEIL REDFEARN has resigned from his post as head coach of the Sheffield United Women’s team.

Redfearn, who took interim charge of York City for one game in 2008, had been with Sheffield for over two years.

The 57-year-old’s last game with United was their Barclay’s Women’s Championship clash with London City Lionesses at Bramall Lane last week.

"I would like to thank everyone connected with Sheffield United for their support during my time as manager of the women's team,” said Redfearn.

“I am proud of the players and staff, who have performed exceptionally well in an increasingly full-time league with a win percentage of 44 per cent across all competitions, and I wish them all the very best in their future careers.

“It has been a real pleasure to witness and support the development of everyone we have worked with over the past couple of years and I am proud of those who continue to make progress as players and as individuals.

"I would like to thank Carl Shieber and Zoe Johnson for their continued support of the team, as well as the fans who have bought into what we have been aiming to achieve.

“Whilst I have really enjoyed managing Sheffield United, I feel it is the right time to step aside.

“I hope the club continues to challenge the best teams in the league and I look forward to seeing their progress in the coming seasons."

After the dismissal of Colin Walker, Redfearn took charge of the Minstermen as they searched for a new manager.

In his sole game in charge, York drew 2-2 with Crawley Town. Following the appointment of Martin Foyle as manager, Redfearn became City’s assistant manager.

He left just over a month after his appointment, however, to become a coach with the under-18s at Leeds United.