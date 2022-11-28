A CHARITY ball has raised almost £30,000 for a new maternity bereavement suite at York Hospital.
The ball was organised by Donna Wallis and Matthew Bailey, who wanted to show their gratitude to staff at the hospital after their baby daughter Olivia Tina Bailey was born sleeping in June.
Emma Sargent, community fundraiser at York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity, said: "We are incredibly grateful to Donna and Matthew for choosing to support the hospital by organising Olivia’s Dream Charity Ball. They have both worked tirelessly to ensure the success of this event - and we are absolutely thrilled with the amount raised."
- READ MORE: A York family have issued an appeal for help with the search for their missing son - who has not been seen for more than 48 hours.
Around 470 guests were welcomed to York Racecourse for the evening which included a live auction hosted by local auctioneer Peter Illingworth and performance from band Undercovered.
The event was sponsored by Bradley’s Jewellers in York, who donated a special diamond ring for the occasion. One lucky guest got to take this home as the winner of Olivia’s Diamond Raffle.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here