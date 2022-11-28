A CHARITY ball has raised almost £30,000 for a new maternity bereavement suite at York Hospital.

The ball was organised by Donna Wallis and Matthew Bailey, who wanted to show their gratitude to staff at the hospital after their baby daughter Olivia Tina Bailey was born sleeping in June.

Emma Sargent, community fundraiser at York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity, said: "We are incredibly grateful to Donna and Matthew for choosing to support the hospital by organising Olivia’s Dream Charity Ball. They have both worked tirelessly to ensure the success of this event - and we are absolutely thrilled with the amount raised."

Around 470 guests were welcomed to York Racecourse for the evening which included a live auction hosted by local auctioneer Peter Illingworth and performance from band Undercovered.

The event was sponsored by Bradley’s Jewellers in York, who donated a special diamond ring for the occasion. One lucky guest got to take this home as the winner of Olivia’s Diamond Raffle.