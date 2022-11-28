I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! came to a end last night as Lioness star Jill Scott was crowned queen of the jungle on the ITV hit show’s return to the Australian jungle.

During Sunday night’s show the former England footballer, 35, beat Matt Hancock and Owen Warner to be crowned the queen of the jungle for 2022.

Speaking to hosts Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly after receiving the news, Scott said: “I just can’t believe it. Honestly, I think I’m going to owe my grandma a lot of money for the 12 million votes she’s done.

“We were one big team, I don’t think there should be one winner, we couldn’t have got through it without all of us.”

Jill Scott is your Queen of the Jungle for 2022! 👑



Always smiling and with a one-liner in her back pocket, Jill has stolen the hearts of the nation and her Campmates. This fierce Lioness is your winner! 💛 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/C9MkDpAwan — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 27, 2022

Hancock, 44, came third and was the first to leave jungle, followed by Hollyoaks actor Warner, 23, who came second.

But viewers were quick to point out Boy George’s reaction to the Jill’s victory and slammed the 'Karma Chameleon' singer for “trying to make it about him”.

As Ant and Dec declared Jill the winner of the series her fellow campmates celebrated with cheers and applause while Boy George threw his drink in the air.

One fan tweeted: “Boy George wanting the spotlight by chucking his drink.”

Another added: "Boy George trying to make it about him by chucking his drink?"

"All the Celebs were looking at Jill… apart from Boy George, he was looking for the camera pointing at him. Urgh. Well done Jill," added a third.