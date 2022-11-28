POLICE in York are trying to trace a man after a member of staff at a York supermarket was racially abused.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said they are trying to trace the person in these photos.
A police spokesman said: "Do you recognise this person?
"Please provide us with their name if you can – we believe they may be able to help an investigation into a racially aggravated incident at a Co-Op in York.
"The incident occurred at around 4.15pm on Saturday, November 5 at the store on Union Terrace when a member of staff was verbally abused by a customer.
"If you can help officers with their investigation, please either: email sylvia.matla@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Malta on extension 11739.
"Information can be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 Please provide reference number 12220196717 when providing information."
