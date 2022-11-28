A YORK family have issued an appeal for help with the search for their missing son - who has not been seen for more than 48 hours.

Mackenzie Atkin-Innes, 15, has not been seen since around 1am on Saturday, when he left his home in Acomb when the rest of his family were sleeping.

A video doorbell pictured him with two other boys when he left, but they have both been contacted and have said they are no longer with him.

Mackenzie's family said they are "stressed and worried" about where he is.

If you have any information about Mackenzie’s whereabouts, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number: NYP-26112022-0300.