A MAN who went missing from home in York has been found.

As The Press reported earlier this morning, North Yorkshire Police launched an urgent appeal for help from the public to locate missing 36-year-old Stephen Hodgson, from the city who was last seen at about 4.55pm yesterday (November 27).

Stephen was last seen at his home address in Clifton Moor, but police now say he has been found safe and well.

A police spokesman said: "Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal to find missing 36 year-old Stephen from the York area.

"We are pleased to confirm Stephen has been found safe and well.

"Thank you for your support."