AN URGENT appeal has gone out to help find a missing York man.

North Yorkshire Police say they are appealing for help from the public to locate missing 36-year-old Stephen Hodgson, from the citt who was last seen at about 4.55pm yesterday (November 27).

Stephen was last seen at his home address in Clifton Moor.

A police spokesman said: "It's believed he may have travelled into York city centre, but he also has links to the Harrogate and Leeds areas.

"We're extremely concerned for Stephen's welfare.

"He's described as a white British male, with short, light brown hair which is shaved on the side and longer on the top. He is clean shaven, medium build, and is currently believed to be wearing a blue bomber style coat, with blue denim jeans."

If you have any information which could help us to find Stephen, please call 101 and call 999 for an immediate sighting.

Please quote ref number: 12220210393.