A MOSQUE in York has won it's first national award.

York Mosque and Islamic Centre, in Tang Hall, has won the 'Best Convert Support' award on Saturday, November 26, at the Annual British Beacon Mosque Awards 2022 in London, who review thousands of mosques around the world.

This category was new to the awards this year, and judging was based on evidence from testimonials and public vote.

Abbey, who runs the women's convert group, said: "I can't quite believe we have won the award, its very surreal, but we are so grateful to have even been nominated, never mind to actually win it!

"Both myself and Kirsty are really looking forward to improving our services to the York converts community now we have this recognition and the help from the award sponsors, The Convert Muslim Foundation.

"We will continue to support and find new ways of expanding our services, more exciting things are to come."

Kirsty said: "It was great to see convert services represented at the Beacon Mosque Awards for the first time, it is an honour to win this inaugural award.

"We would like to use this as a platform to develop services at York Mosque and we would welcome anyone who would like to learn more about Islam."

Anyone interested is invited to email Kirsty and Abbey at yorkconvertsisters@gmail.com, and to stay updated on Instagram @yorkconvertsisters.